Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 247.22% from the company’s previous close.

CRDF has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

