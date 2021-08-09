First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,611,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.71 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43.

