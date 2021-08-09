Salem Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,024,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

