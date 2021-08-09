Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.