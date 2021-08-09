DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16, RTT News reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

