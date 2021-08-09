TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $542,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

