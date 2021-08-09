TL Private Wealth Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

