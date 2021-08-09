Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $3.67 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.