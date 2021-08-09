Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,137 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock opened at $631.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.51. The company has a market capitalization of $300.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

