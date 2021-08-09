Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

