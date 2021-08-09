TPG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

