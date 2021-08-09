TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

HCA stock opened at $250.12 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

