Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $777.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

