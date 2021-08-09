799,950 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 799,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000. Roth CH Acquisition III comprises 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.22% of Roth CH Acquisition III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCR. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCR opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

