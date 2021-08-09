Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $363.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock valued at $781,352,486. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

