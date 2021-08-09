WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $979.83 million, a P/E ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

