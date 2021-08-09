Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $323.90 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $323,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $20,162,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $218.84 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

