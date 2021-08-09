Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

