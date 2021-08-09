Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

