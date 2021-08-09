Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.