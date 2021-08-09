24,906 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 632.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.25.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,787 shares of company stock worth $7,161,923. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

