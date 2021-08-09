Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.30 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

