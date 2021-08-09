DEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,466.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $83,272.84 and $2,466.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

