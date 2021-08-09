KeyCorp Trims NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Target Price to $9.00

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NNBR. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13. NN has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, analysts predict that NN will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

