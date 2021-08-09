Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,087 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

