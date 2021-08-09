Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $406.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $407.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

