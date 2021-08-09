W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

