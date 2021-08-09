Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.15 billion-$10.15 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

