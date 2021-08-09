Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $608.17 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,790,360,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,790,359,979 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.