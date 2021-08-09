Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $317.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $275.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s current price.
CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.37.
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Monday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
