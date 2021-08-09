Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $317.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $275.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s current price.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Monday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

