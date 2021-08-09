XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $108.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,169,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

