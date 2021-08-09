American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $4.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

