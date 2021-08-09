Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 41,923 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 159.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.44 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

