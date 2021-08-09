SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $456,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $589.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.