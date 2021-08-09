TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

