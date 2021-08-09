TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 33.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $494,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $390,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

