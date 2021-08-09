Good Life Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $16,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,983 shares of company stock worth $1,494,455 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.