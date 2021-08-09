Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 402,069 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.71% of Hexcel worth $298,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,529,000 after acquiring an additional 172,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.