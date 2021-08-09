Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in The Allstate by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

