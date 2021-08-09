2,385 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $172.12 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

