Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stake Boosted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

