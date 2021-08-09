Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $294.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,740.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,584.89. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

