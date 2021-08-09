First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $172,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $203.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.