604,279 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 604,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,549,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.46% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,756,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,875,000 after buying an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.29 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 264.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

