Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $4.28 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Alteryx worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alteryx by 178.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $74.47 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.