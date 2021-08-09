Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $683,000 Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.83.

