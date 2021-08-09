Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $706,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.