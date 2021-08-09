$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

