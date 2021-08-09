$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.