Robert W. Baird Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $26.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

