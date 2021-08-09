Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in FedEx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $276.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $172.47 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

